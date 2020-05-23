Celine Dion : a tour of nightmarish

Black series on the “Courage Tour” of Céline Dion. The quebec singer, who has put to an end this summer at his residence in Las Vegas, just give the kick-off of her international tour. And it is at home, in Quebec, centre Bell in Montreal, she gave the first concerts. But just a few days after you have given the kick-off of the tour, Céline Dion has had to postpone four dates of the concert, of 26, 27, 30 September and 1 October, for health reasons. Indeed, the singer is suffering from a virus in the throat that stops it from happening, and fans will have to wait until the month of November. “I’m terribly sorry. I was so eager to find you. Thank you for your understanding. “

And the nightmare continues, as is revealed in ” Page Six “. A terrible accident occurred on the tour of the interpreter, “that you love me still” A technician who installed the decorations on the scene, was electrocuted while he was 15 meters from the ground. It has been powered and is dislocated shoulder. It is his safety harness saved him. Hospitalized on an emergency basis, it is now out of danger.

It is hoped that the tour of Céline Dion will be able to resume without incident. And that the French fans be reassured, the singer will go through Paris, but to see it, it’ll have to be patient. In fact, she will be in France this summer, the 26, 27, 30 June and 1 July, at the Paris La Defense Arena. To make them wait, Celine Dion has unveiled three new titles on Apple’s Music, ” Imperfections “, “Lying Down” and ” Courage “. Courage, and he wishes to !