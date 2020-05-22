Celine Dion a tribute to the women behind the album!

13 years ago today, Celine Dion launched the album Of them!

This concept album, which is a tribute to the woman, has been entirely composed by authors experienced in France and Quebec. It contains among other pieces written by Denise Bombardier, Lise Payette, Marie Laberge and Janette Bertrand!

Jean-Jacques Goldmanlong-time collaborator of the quebec diva, has also put its expertise at the service of this project, and to oversee the musical aspect of the disc, which sold more than 500,000 copies in the world!

www.celinedion.com

To celebrate this important anniversary, Céline Dion has released the stunning photos to remember this era memorable. She is absolutely stunning!

“We are celebrating 13 years of the incredible concept album of Celine Dion Of them ! The album pays tribute to women with its 13 songs, all written by influential women of Quebec and of France.“

Review below the video clips of the two excerpts of the album, Vastness and And if it was that one (I would be that one) :

Celine Dion is also celebrating this year the 25th anniversary of his French album the most iconic. Discover which right here!

