Celine Dion accepts his imperfections and react to his fans

It is a way to promote self-acceptance. Celine Dion has posted a snapshot drawing on his account Instagram. The singer, shot back, is immortalized in the process of doing her hair in a bun. Her face serious and concentrated, is make-up free. The mouth is devoid of makeup, her complexion is not worked and a few signs of fatigue read under his eyes. Only her eyebrows to emphasize her eyes. Accustomed to appear, with beauty looks that are nude and bright, the singer reveals herself as never before. Celine Dion legend : “We all have Imperfections… – Team Céline “. And if the ” i “is capitalized, it is because the word also refers to one of the new songs from his English album” Courage “. Unveiled on 18 September, the “Imperfections” contains a strong message, and love that we can translate it as follows : Yeah I have my own imperfections, I have my own set of scars to hide… “or even” But before I can love, I must learn to love me myself.” His fans have not failed to comment on his photo : “You’re so beautiful “” And the imperfections are the ones that make us unique “.

Celine Dion, the renaissance

In the columns of the ” IT “that was published on 17 may 2019, Celine Dion stated that he was never as good in his skin that spent the fifties :” I had the impression that my life began again at zero on the day of my 50 years in 2018… so I have a year ! When I was young I did that to train me, my vocal cords were my living. I was a singer, period. Now I am a woman who takes charge, love of life and desire of new experiences. It is never too late to start over.” The last song perfectly embodies the journey of the singer who has overcome his complex over the years : “I wanted to be Vanessa Paradis, so cool with jeans and T-shirts, low cut tops, but I was Celine, great, skinny, teeth, through, buttoned up to the chin… this is funny indeed, I realize that the older I get, the more I discover myself “. Became spokesmodel for L’oréal Paris in 2019, Celine Dion admitted to ” Gala “, ” Very young, I had no confidence in me, not that I am not pretty. I had teeth problems and I was very skinny. So I never thought that one day you would ask me to become muse. It is a miracle “. The singer announced this news on his account Instagram : “Because I worth” with all the women of the world. I am delighted to use my voice to help others feel beautiful, confident and to learn to love “.