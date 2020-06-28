Celine Dion : “Affection and admiration”, your beautiful message for Pride Month

Due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the LGBT+ around the world are deprived of the marches pride events in the month of June, Pride Month. That is not a problem, the social networks will take over this year. Singer Celine Dion has not failed to send a message to their fans in this community.

In your account of Instagram, the singer posted a message with the colors arc-en-ciel Saturday, June 27, 2020. “As we celebrate the Pride, I wanted to share my great affection, and my deep admiration for the members of the community to LGBTQIA. We celebrate your strength, your heart is beautiful, your love of life, as well as its value, even in the most difficult moments. Treat people with love and kindness, today and every day. Good pride for all ! Céline xx“wrote the star of 52 years.

This is not the first time that the interpreter of My Heart Will Go On, Courage or Imperfections provides support to the LGBT people. The star of cinema on several occasions had the opportunity to send your love. In 2016, she looked forward, in addition, of the 10 years of Pride of Montreal. In 2019, when asked about the launch of her clothes collection not genrés for children, Celinununu, she already mentioned the LGBT community. “There are still too many young gay people commit suicide because of fear of not being accepted by their loved ones. This has to stop !“considered-it is. In 2008, the diva had already given proof of their tolerance in an interview for I-I-I.

Questioned on what would be her reaction if she learned that her eldest son René-Charles (19 years old) was gay, she said : “I want him to succeed as a human being. I want my son to be able to talk to me. I’m with him, I wanted this child. If he is gay, it’s not going to be less than my son or less satisfied until now.“

Celine Dion, who has rescheduled his world tour Value World Tourin its own way shares in the month of the pride in offering on multiple platforms listening streaming a playlist made for your attention with their songs and the other stars.