Céline Dion : after of hard knocks, a good news for the singer : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

It confronts the battles. She jumps the barriers. She is always relieved, stronger than ever. A 51-year-old Celine Dion has had to front carry in the death of her husband and manager René Angelil, the education of his three children (René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson Angelil) and her career as a diva. Today, it can boast to have rather managed to do all three, at least for what we see. On November 15, 2019, it came out as well its 37th album, Courage. It also offers a beautiful tour and international promotion with the largest one (including Jimmy Fallon and James Corden in the country of Uncle Sam, as well as Nikos Aliagas for France) and a promising start. During its first week, the album climbed up to the first place of the Billboard 200, a rank that the famous singer of My Heart Will Go On had not reached across the Atlantic since her album released in 2002, A New Day Has Come. Courage sells well to more than 110,000 copies during the first week after its release and became her fifth album to reach the top of the charts in US.

⋙ Celine Dion : the star narrowly escapes assault in New York

But the happiness will be short-lived for the one who signed his first English-language album since the death of her husband, since the album falls back in the ranking as quickly as it happened. The site Purepeople is, however, stumbled on an ad that should give the smile to Celine Dion – if he left – : the Syndicat National de l Edition Phonographique (SNEP) has announced on Monday 16 December 2019 as his / her album Courage had obtained the gold certification for 50,000 equivalent sales. A figure that, as set out in our colleagues, is expected to rise for the celebration of the end of the year. “His last disc Yet one night published in 2016 is being sold in our country with almost 700.000 copies ; 1.5 million in the world”, they add also. “The gap between these two albums is very surprising. At the global level, Courage has sold to date around 400,000 copies.” Courage, Celine.

Also read : Céline Dion hilarious : the singer parody one of his music videos of the 90s