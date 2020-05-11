Céline Dion : After the bad buzz, it makes up for with its fans

Two rooms, two atmospheres… It’s a little of what had been criticised Celine Dion when she had done the show for the show charity american One World: Together at Home because it was merely a simple video – already used a few days earlier on his social networks – for the show canadian Stronger Together, All together. Anything to annoy a part of his fans… Since then, the diva has had the opportunity to catch up !

Sunday, may 10, 2020, on the channels, TVA and Télé-Québec, the viewers were able to attend a special show around of the great names of quebec music in order to raise funds for the benefit of various organizations on the front line in the fight against the Covid-19. Among the headliners, the biggest star of the country : Céline Dion. The singer 52-year-old, who has not forgotten to post a message for Mother’s day-to-day broadcast of the show, had responded to the call.

She performed the song giving its title to the show : What a luck that we took. A beautiful ballad, as she intoned from her home in Las Vegas, with his interpreter original Jean-Pierre Ferland and various artists. His fans had already had the opportunity to hear this title on the album Without waiting published in 2012. Céline and Jean-Pierre had also shared a duet on this song during the show Céline on the plains(2008).

Celine Dion was so caught up with its fans by delivering an interpretation that is sublime, headphones on in front of a shelf on which one could see a crowd of personal photos of her and her clan. The opportunity to see some of the images of the few of her with her late husband René Angélil, or with her three children, René-Charles (19 years old) and twins Nelson and Eddy (9 years).