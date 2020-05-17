Céline Dion : After the hard kick, a new him is balm to the heart

Six years after its last disc in English, and then she had teasé for months his return to the studio, the singer Céline Dion, released on November 15, 2019 the album Courage. A come back carried by four titles – a strategy of questionable – and which had started with a bang. Unfortunately, the disk had dropped by after causing much trouble for the star. But a good news has just broken…

Landed at the top of the charts world during its first week of operations with 254 000 copies at the counter, the drive Courage had fallen into the depths of the standings as early as the following weeks. What is sad about Celine Dion, who signed his first album in English, without the presence beside her of her deceased husband René Angélil. The diva of 51-year-old had been planning the promotion by asking her suitcases to New York for a few days in full tour with his show Courage World Tour. On this album, the star has also developed prestigious collaborations by working with Sia, Sam Smith and David Guetta. Not enough to arouse curiosity ?

If it continues to support Courage on its social networks and on stage, Céline Dion can be very happy to see that there are still countries where its disk is maintained. Let’s start with France ! The Syndicat National de l Edition Phonographique (SNEP) has brought him a good news, as he announced that his album has just obtained the gold certification for 50 000 equivalent for sale. With Christmas approaching, this number should continue to climb… For us, the star remains very popular, his last disc Another evening published in 2016 is being sold in our country to almost 700 000 copies, and 1.5 million in the world. The difference between these two albums is very surprising.

At the global level, Courage has sold to date around 400 000 copies.