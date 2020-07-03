Celine Dion always extravagant, that features a parade of costumes amazing (Wow !) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

It would be in the nostalgic mood ? Although it had to occur at the stage of Defense from Sand, in Paris, from 26 June to 4 July, Celine Dion was forced to postpone their dates in French in the year 2021, due to the pandemic of Covid-19. Therefore, the quebec diva’s look back at their most precious moments that he shared with his audience loved it.

Very active in his account of Instagram, the most avant-garde and with a style of fifty years of age, treats his fans with photos of her old tours through the four corners of the world. To celebrate the sixteen years of his tour Having The OpportunityCeline Dion shared some of the sequences from the bustling rhythms of their greatest hits. And the artist was already doing it with a sense of style is very strong and extravagant. Pants in flakes mixed with a sleeveless vest embellished with fringes, mini dress strapless fuchsia pink ultra-figure-hugging or short white dress retro has been used with spartan high-tops, swimwear scene, predicted that the title of the personality of the most elegant of the year 2019.

The concerts follow and resemble each other. Céline offers a parade of looks that are ever more exceptional, at the height of their shows. For the full eyes, the girlfriend of Pepe munoz marin pays special attention to the choice of their costumes. To demonstrate, Celine Dion has offered a small flashback in his last concert in London. Address : July 2019. Combination of sequins and dresses always have the most amazing, the show girl literally went on to Hyde Park !

Celine Dion : a lesson in avant-garde style and with sequins on the stage

His motto : nothing is too extravagant. Celine Dion never ceases to prove it once that the heels of vertigo of their shoes raised in the scenario. If she opted for a hairstyle chic and classic, with a top bun, the singer has preferred to bring more originality to your outfits.

In diva for the excessive respect, the interpreter of For you to love me still was able to find dresses to the height of your sense of style. Such a Greek goddess, Céline Dion appeared in a tight dress of emerald green to the naked shoulders, of which an elegant drape suggests his silhouette small. With the singer, the more striking the better. True to his personality, wild and extravagant, the diva has pushed the song in a huge tulle dress sun yellow. A suit of ruffles at the bottom which gave it a charm of the most romantic.

Finally, a Celine Dion without the rhinestones and glitter would not be our Céline favorite. Under the spotlight, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy shone with a thousand lights in a combination of the red pants an extra-large together with sequins sparkling.

Just post in the thread of news that this photo album which has already exceeded the bar of 83,000 likes. Of all the continents, the comments are unanimous in the face of their suits is more striking than the other. We look forward to discover the latest looks in the occasion of your next visit in paris. You will need to know to have patience.

