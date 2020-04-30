Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli are broadcasting a new video with their fans confined

Twenty years after their first version of this duo, Celine Dion and the tenor Italian Andrea Bocelli find themselves in a new way to sing “The Prayer“. The version that they performed together on April 18 at a grand benefit concert against the coronavirus, hosted by Lady Gaga, the “One World Together “at Home”. Above all, they broadcast a new clip, attended by their fans all over the world.

A clip with fans confined

This new clip showcases the fans of the two artists, confined to the four corners of the world. They sing in playback on the song, with a small sign, on which they display their flag and the lyrics of the song :