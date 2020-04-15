Celine Dion and Angela in the concert of Lady Gaga

The two singers join the list of artists who will be at the Corona Live Aid initiated by the interpreter of “Shallow”.

This will no doubt be a historic event, as was the 1985 concert Live Aid famine in Africa. This Saturday, April 18, at the initiative of Lady Gaga, will be held the event “One World : Together at Home”, a huge concert virtual broadcast to the world on Facebook but also various tv channels (France 2), where many artists will perform from home, in confinement. In addition to Lady Gaga, you can listen to Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli or Stevie Wonder. And this is not finished !

READ ALSO : “One World: Together at Home” : the show of Lady Gaga will be broadcast on France 2″

Over the days, the list of artists who partic