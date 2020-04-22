Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are the buzz with a poignant performance at One World : Together At Home

This is a conclusion to which we have had viewers from around the world on Saturday night the broadcast of the benefit concert One World : Together At Home (One World : Together with us it’s in French). To close this large gathering virtual organized by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen aimed at supporting the nursing staff and essential service workers around the globe, in these times of crisis, are none other than Celine DionLady Gaga , Andrea Bocelli and John Legend who have joined their voices.

The two-hour special show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert ended with the quartet, accompanied by pianist Lang Langwho has interpreted The Prayeroriginally recorded by Dion and Bocelli in 1998. Quebec singer and singer of Italian opera were once again offered a benefit stunning, each in the comfort of their home. This is particularly the trio Gaga, Bocelli and Dion, who has distinguished himself in voice, in the presence and in harmony (giving us chills to the tonne), while John Legend was more or less convincing, reading the lyrics and singing sitting in her stairwell.

It’s official, we are going to have the song in your head for several days!

We also had the good fortune to listen and see the love Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello interpret What A Wonderful World, Taylor Swift sing Soon You’ll Get Better, Jennifer Lopez sing People of Barbra Streisand, Elton John perform on I’m Still Standing, the Rolling Stones offer You Can’t Always Get What You Want with all four members of the everyone home and Stevie Wonder interpret Lean On Me. Billie Joe Armstrong Green Day, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Keith Urban and several others have also held to send hope in melodies to the essential workers during the evening.

Messages vibrating for governments and the community have also been launched by Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, as well as David and Victoria Beckhamto , among other.