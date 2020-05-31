Céline Dion and more celebrities are launching a cry from the heart!

Of Celine Dion to Véronique Cloutier, Isabelle Racicot to Sugar Sammy and passing by Herby Moreaumany quebec personalities took the floor after the death of George Floyd, brutally killed under the eyes of the world last Monday!

Check out the moving testimonies of celebrities who are mobilizing on social networks to denounce at the time of the death of Floydbut the racism that has gone on for too long to the four corners of the globe.

“It is difficult to find the words… The tragedy and the injustice to me to break the heart. I can’t even imagine what that currently lives in the family of George Floyd. As many of you have said, it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts. The racism and brutality must stop. It is everyone’s problem and we need to fight collectively. I prie so that all together we find peace.“unveiled Celine Dion today via his page on Instagram.

Véronique Cloutier

Pénélope McQuade

Jay Temple

Herby Moreau

Rafaëlle Roy

Julie Bélanger

Sugar Sammy

Louis-Jean Cormier

Catherine Ethier

Vanessa Duchel

Kiari

Alanis Désilets

Tamy Emma Pepin

Loonie

U.S.

François Arnaud

Tessa Virtue

Yan Cacchione

Marina Bastarache

PO Beaudoin

Varda Étienne

Isabelle Racicot

Valérie Carpentier

Philippe Fehmiu

Olivier Primeau

Léa Clermont-Dion

Kayshia

Philippe Touzel

