Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz reveal their hidden secret, the fans are surprised

Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz, what really is their relationship ? The famous canadian singer of 52 years is in the past 3 years, often realized, to the sides or in the arms of Pepe Munoz. And today still, the magazine “ OK “, and “ HERE “ say they are currently together, during this confinement, in a luxurious house in California. An ambiguous relationship, which is the one of the tabloids in the past few years.

Celine Dion fans had discovered the former professional dancer, during his european tour in 2017, when on stage, in their beautiful and very sensual choreography on ” The Ballet “, their bodies intertwine and blaze the scene. A choreography, if an accomplice and sensual, it casts immediate doubt on the nature of their deep relationship.

Subsequently after numerous appearances of Céline and Grandpa, close to one another, or even often photographed arm-in-arm, during sessions, shopping, shooting, restaurants, etcsuch a real young couple. A new relationship with this former dancer, became an illustrator of fashion, who made the media, and will result in much disappointment on the part of its fans who consider it very quickly to be too quickly discount the death of her husband, René Angelil, who died in 2016.

Pepe Munoz, a young Spanish, a professional dancer, a native of Malaga, which has now become an illustrator of fashion, had met Celine Dion at the occasion of his tour shows. A series of show for which he had been chosen, in order to create this famous dance. “I could not let this opportunity pass,… Today, I am an illustrator full-time, who does not dance more than Celine dion!! ” hadhe then confided in an interview with the magazine Gala. Evidence of their great complicity.

Inseparable from this event, a complicity undeniable fact is thus established, that we can also understand many points in common which can only bring them closer together. Pepe Munoz is not only the product of a family of fourteen children, as illustrated by Céline Dion, but they have also both evolved in artistic families, and especially the one as the other, fans of fashion.

If the singer is a true icon of the mode, multiplying the extravagant outfits and looks very stylish of the greatest fashion designers, as we all know, at each of its outputs, Pépé Munoz, him, is the illustrator mode, and continues to publish on her account Instagram each of his illustrations. A fashion passion that brings them together even more.

And the illustrator likes to wear Céline, they also love his sketches fashion. Mutual inspiration is what makes it so complicit. Together, they dance, they work, they are inspired by one and another, but when is it really the nature of this duet, which the rumors do not cease to feed the press that scrutinizes each of their appearances ?



Just look at the profile Instagram the former dancer to already have an answer. In fact, while Celine Dion is still very discreet and extremely secretive in general about his personal life, Pepe Munoz, he regularly shares his illustrations inspired by the beautiful fashionista, Celine Dion, and also his numerous photos in which it appears in its most beautiful dresses of Haute Couture.

Celine Dion, his inspiration, he likes to be called “Boss” (” chef “) in each of its publications. But the illustrator also shares photos of her daily life on her profile. Shots that show it actually in a couple, but with another person. Another person ? Yes, and that is none other than a man ! as evidenced by several pictures which he publishes openly.

What to do shut up at least radically the media, and all of these rumors, so-called relationship or love affair, which lasted from the summer of 2017, between him and the star of the song ! And in the comment section of its tell photos, the internet users are many to react, surprised by the homosexuality of Pepe : “You’re gay ?? “, “I hope that this will stop the rumors of romance with Celine Dion ! “, “I think this will finally silence the critics who think that you and Céline are a couple “, ” beautiful couple “, ” your couple is adorable “.

A relationship between the two artists to a very great complicity, which is therefore other, that a true and deep friendship, both of commonalities and passions closer together. Thus, they have no problem to display them together in their professional life common like in their daily lives.

Furthermore, in April 2019, Celine Dion had already had to make things clear about their relationship and had confirmed, during an interview in the american program “ Extra “: “At the beginning, I kinda fell for him (…)but Pepe is gay. I think some people didn’t know in the beginning. This is my best friend, we dance together, and he has done so much for me, just holding me hand, which I hadn’t had in a long time… It is something wonderful. And people really believed that there was a story of nascent love. He has done a lot for my mental health. Spiritually, he has given so much, it has given me the strength, ” said the singer, 52, referring to the death of her husband Rene Angelil.

Definitely, not a love relationship, but a real history of friendship that has allowed Celine Dion to bounce back after the death of her husband and mentor, René Angélil in 2016, and the illustrator make a huge leap in his career since his encounter with the icon of the mode.

Located in the United States, Céline Dion seems to have regained his sumptuous villa of Las Vegas since the pandemic of covid-19 that is rampant in the world. An opportunity for the interpreter of the “Courage to be” family, enjoy your son René-Charles (19) and twins Nelson and Eddy (9 years)before taking the road on its world tour, titled ” Courage World Tower “, which had to be shutdown due to coronavirus.