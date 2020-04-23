Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, and John Legend unite their voices in a stirring song-prayer

Viewers and internet users around the world have had a nice surprise Saturday, April 18, at the end of the concert charity One World : Together At Home. In the goal of raising as much money for the fight against the pandemic covid-19 and at the initiative of the famous singer Lady Gaga, artists from around the world have joined their voices for a great performance. Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Angela, Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Pharrell Williams, John Legend and others… All have responded to the call.

To close the concert, the canadian singer Céline Dion and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli have taken over The Prayer, their famous duo who had won the Golden Globes for best original song in 1999, but this time for four voices, with Lady Gaga and John Legend, accompanied at the piano by Lang Lang. A moment of great emotion.

Here’s the lyrics :