Celine Dion, Angela and Christine and The Queens will be singing at the “One World: Together At Home”

The 18 April will be held the huge concert at the initiative of Lady Gaga and the NGO Global Citizen to support the WHO. During 2H, the legendary artists and international stars like John Legend, Elton John, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish or even Jennifer Lopez, enchaineront lives for the benefit of the nursing staff. The event will be broadcast on television. Surprisingly, the frenchy are also part of the experience !

Angela and Christine and The Queens : two French honour

And yes, among this programming, five-star one will also find Angela and Christine and The Queens. The names of the singers have been formalized yesterday by the organizers. “Guests from around the world, artists, but also caregivers and other health professionals on the front line in the sole and exclusive purpose of gathering our forces to fight the spread of #COVID19. They need our support to all” explained Angèle on his account Instagram. On the other hand, Christine and The Queens has also stressed the importance of supporting the cause.