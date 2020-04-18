Celine Dion, Angela and Christine and The Queens will participate in the benefit concert of Lady Gaga !

The poster of this show anthology, which will be held in the night from Saturday to Sunday, continues to grow. And there will be a very beautiful world ! Judge for yourself…

Since the month of march and the beginning of the confinement in the world, the stars are mobilized to fight the epidemic and to multiply the initiatives. In the United States for example, the couple of actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a gift of one million dollars for food banks, and the singer Pink, also ill, has donated $ 1 million to fight the epidemic.

Lady Gaga invested body and soul

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, has set up a huge project : One World : Together At Home. This will be the event of this end of the week. In the night of 18 to 19 April, the big show and charity the diva will be broadcast in France on France 2, on 6Play 20 hours to 2 hours in the morning, on W9 and RTL2 live and simultaneous from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning, as well as on social networks. After you have made a financial donation for medical research, Lady Gaga invest body and soul in this show of an unprecedented scale, to support the medical world and raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will bring together, in addition to Lady Gaga, of course, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Alanis Morissette and Andrea Bocelli and Stevie Wonder. Artists ‘ performances will be broadcast directly from their homes and launched by a trio of presenters are stars in the United States : Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Also with the expected onset of David Beckham or Idris Elba. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher or Pharrell Williams come and add to this already impressive. A lot of stars English necessarily, but not that…

Two of the stars from us : Angela and Christine and The Queens !

Among the new figures announced, who will participate in the first part of the show, before the prime time u.s., are… the Belgian Angela will also be of the party ! The young Belgian, whose parents are renowned artists in their country, and whose brother Romeo Elvis also does a good career, have something to be proud of ! Will also participate in Christine and the Queen. A bell consecration to the two artists. You can also see the antenna : Anitta, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Connie Britton, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, Heidi Klum, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lindsey Vonn, Lola Lennox, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, P. K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, The Killers or even Zucchero.

