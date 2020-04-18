Celine Dion, Angela, Christine and the Queens : being invited to sing at the concert in solidarity with Lady Gaga

A line up of madness. A time where all the major festivals cancel each other out in turn, Lady Gaga is determined to jiggle the entire planet. How ? By organizing its own concert, titled ” One World : Together At Home “, with the help of the association Global Citizen. The american singer has not hesitated to play his notoriety and his influence in the musical world to ask a (very) long list of artists to join her for the occasion. It is thus that, on the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April, a plethora of stars will succeed, since their home, to entertain the confined of the world. A lovely way to mobilize against the epidemic of coronavirus, which unfortunately continues to spread. Especially in the United States, which has become one of the most affected countries. Among the prestigious programming include singers Angela and Christine and the Queens. But also Celine Dion – whose world tour has just been cancelled because of the Covid-19. It will be possible to listen to this trio of francophone artists the singing alongside Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift, and many others.

BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKdpic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

A concert event

“One World : Together At Home “, is not the first initiative of Lady Gaga, the face of the pandemic. Star fiercely engaged, the young wife of 34 years, has also organised a collection of donations on behalf of the world health Organization (WHO). A prize pool that currently stands at more than $ 35 million. The event (inevitable) will be broadcast on Saturday, April 18, from 20h, on the site france.tv before you switch to 2h of the morning, on France 2. Don’t worry, if you haven’t the soul of one.e noctambule, the concert will be rebroadcast on Sunday, 19 April at 20: 45 cet, on France 4. A real show to the u.s. that should not make you regret to spend your Saturday evening… at home.