Céline Dion, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears… at What Age Did Stars Lose Their Virginity?

Never short of crisp anecdotes, some celebrities have revealed the age of their first sexual intercourse to the delight of their fans!

Incredible, funny, embarrassing, or awkward … the act of celebrities is often far from the love scenes they play in the movies. If in France the average age of first sexual intercourse is 17.6 years for women and 17.4 years for men, according to an Inpes survey, some celebrities did not even wait to be adolescents to taste the pleasure of the flesh.

Very early, singer Chris Brown has his theory on sex, which he reveals in the columns of The Guardian: “Having your first time at the age of eight prepares you for the future, to become a sex beast, the best ”. And that’s how Rihanna’s ex lost her virginity when he was only a child. Obviously very eager to learn more about the subject too, actor Matthew Fox ( Lost: The Disappeared ) was deflowered at 14 against 12 for Matthew McConaughey ( Interstellar ), 13 for Johnny Depp and 14 for the model Kate Moss or even Kim Kardashian.

Céline Dion’s first time with … René Angélil (of course!)

If there is no age to let go, there are those who prefer to wait for THE right person and THE right time to take the plunge. Very in love with the only man in her life, Céline Dion let herself go into the arms of René Angélil on April 30, 1988, just after the Eurovision song final. A double victory for the 20-year-old singer. In addition to winning the competition, she managed to crack the one with whom she has always been in love. Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the cult series Friends, was not afraid to wait for Prince Charming. It was 32 years old that she lived her first time with Michael Stern, her husband. Famous model Adriana Lima also did it with her 27-year-old husband.

For her part, Angelina Jolie wanted a more intense relationship with her boyfriend of the time at the age of 14. True to her reputation, she says: “I then wanted to feel even closer to my boyfriend so I grabbed a knife and cut it. He then cut me too. “ Megan Fox was also very in love at 17 years old which allowed her to live her first time with her ” big love “ of youth. Lady Gaga was the same age when this stage in her life as a young woman that she did not really appreciate.

Britney Spears lied about her first time!

Among star children, their careers in the spotlight did not prevent them from living the adventures of adolescents. It was at 16, that Daniel Radcliffe made love for the first time with a woman “much older” than him. The latter would be none other than Amy Byrne, hairdresser on the set of the Harry Potter saga, according to the British press. At the height of his 15 years, Macaulay Culkin, Mama’s flagship actor, I missed the plane, had planned everything for his first time that he found “neither disgusting nor bizarre”. It was at the same age that Ashton Kutcher found himself naked “in a wood ” with a young woman he had “just met”.

Finally, Britney Spears took the act of 14 years old with a certain Reg Jones, and not at 18 years in the arms of Justin Timberlake as rumored. His big youth girlfriend Paris Hilton was 15 years old and went out with Randym, the brother of Tori Spelling. Katy Perry did it at 16 “in the front seat of a Volvo, listening to ‘Grace’ by Jeff Buckley”. Not very comfortable …