Celine Dion, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears… At what age do the stars have lost their virginity ? : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Fantastic, funny, annoying see awkward… the passage to the act of the stars is often far from the scenes of love that they interpret the film. If in France the average age of first sexual intercourse is 17.6 years for women and 17.4 years for men, according to a survey of the Inpes, some celebrities do not even have waited to be teenage to experience the pleasure of the flesh.

Very early, the singer Chris Brown has a theory on the basis of sex, as he reveals in the columns of The Guardian : “To have his first time at the age of eight years it is preparing for the future, to become a beast of sex, the best”. And so it is that the ex Rihanna has lost his virginity when he was a child. Very visibly in a hurry to know more on the subject also, the actor Matthew Fox (Lost : Missing) has been deflowered at 14 years compared to 12 years for Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar), 13 years for Johnny Depp and 14 years for the model Kate Moss or Kim Kardashian.

The first time Celine Dion with… René Angélil (of course!!)

If there is no age to indulge, there are those who prefer to wait for THE right person and THE right time to take the plunge. Very in love with the only man in her life, Céline Dion’s let herself go in the arms of René Angélil April 30, 1988, just after the final of the Eurovision song contest. A double victory for the singer of 20 years. In addition to winning the competition, it has managed to crack the one she is in love since always. Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the cult series Friends, was not afraid to wait for the prince charming. It is 32 years that she lives her first time with Michael Stern, her husband. The famous supermodel Adriana Lima has also been with her husband for 27 years.

On his side, Angelina Jolie has had a desire for a more intense relationship with her boyfriend of the time at the age of 14 years. True to its reputation, she said : “I wanted to feel even closer to my boyfriend so I grabbed a knife and I cut it. I then cut off in turn”. Megan Fox was also very in love with 17 years, which has allowed him to experience her first time with her “big love” of youth. Lady Gaga was the same age at this stage in his life as a young woman she has not really appreciated.

Britney Spears has lied about his first time !

Among child stars, their career in the spotlight has not stopped them from living the adventures of teenagers. It is 16 years old, Daniel Radcliffe made love for the first time with a woman “so much older” that him. This last will not be Amy Byrne, a hairdresser on the set of the saga Harry Potter, according to the british press. The top of its 15 years, Macaulay Culkin, the actor’s flagship Mom, I missed the planehad it all planned for his first time that he found “or disgusting, or weird”. It is the same age as Ashton Kutcher found himself naked “in a wood“with a young woman he had just “just to meet”.

Finally, Britney Spears is passed to the act of 14 years with a certain Reg Jonesand not to 18 years of age in the arms of Justin Timberlake as is the rumor. His great friend from youth Paris Hilton was 15 and was going out with Randym, the brother of Tori Spelling. Katy Perry has done this in 16 years “on the front seat of a Volvo, while listening to ‘Grace’ by Jeff Buckley”. Not very comfortable…

Also read : Dancing with the stars : Pamela Anderson made the revelations disturbing on his report to the sex