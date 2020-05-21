Celine Dion announces five concerts, including one with more than a million euros in Britain

This “Courage World” Tour, the name of the new album of Celine Dion, is expected to ignite box offices. The singer has managed to retain a loyal audience in France. This Thursday, the artist has announced a series of concerts on 26, 27, 30 June and 1 July, in Paris the Defence Arena. According to the website Infoconcert, 40 000 places will be put on sale for each date. The icing on the cake, the singer will also be the 16 July at the Vieilles Charrues, the most important festival of France. ”

recognizes Jerome Tréhorel, the director of the Old Ploughs, with Ouest-France without specifying the sum. It is also a great gift to our audience.“. The previous record of the festival known was a stamp more than one million euros for Bruce Springsteen in 2014. In 2018, the festival had offered Depeche Mode for an equivalent amount. The opening of the box office for the Thursday, the first date of the festival is the largest festival of France, is planned for Wednesday 9 October. The seats will start at 59 euros.

For its part, the album Courage is announced for the November 15, 2019. Three titles have already been released on the social networks

: Flying On My Own, Lying Down and Imperfections.



During this tour, the singer is expected to propose a playlist combining titles in French and English fromAll By Myself, I’m Alive, If it was sufficient to love, For you love me still My Heart Will Go On.

It occurs with fourteen musicians and three backup singers.

After 16 years and 1144 concerts at Cæsars Palace, the singer ended in June of last year to his american residence.

