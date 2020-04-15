Celine Dion announces its participation in One World: Together with us

While the tv highlight world One World : Together At Home, Together with us approach, we can announce that Celine Dion going to participate!

The special show on April 18, implemented by the international organization Global Citizen and theWorld Health organizationin collaboration with Lady Gagawill be presented in order to express our gratitude to all the staff of health across the world who fight for us against the COVID-19.

” I am honored to join Global Citizen and the many other in order to support the health workers who are on the front lines in this fight against the COVID-19. Join us on April 18 for One World : Together At Home in support of the world Health Organization and to its solidarity fund. Join us “wrote the quebec diva on Instagram.

Celine Dion, therefore, comes to join the already very long list of guests that will be of the feast, either Alanis Morissette, Elton John, Kelly Clarkson, Andrea Bocelli, FINNEAS, Kerry Washington, Billie Eilish, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Lang Lang, Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Lizzo, Burna Boy, John Legend, Maluma, Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Paul McCartney, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Eddie Vedder, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.

One World : Together At Home, Together with us will be broadcast live across Canada on the airwaves of VRAKonly French-language channel to broadcast the two-hour event, in addition to CTV, CTV2, TSN, Much, MTVfrom 20h.