Celine Dion announces new concerts in France, Toni from The Voice receives the support of Mylène Farmer and Madonna manifest #BlackLivesMatter… The music of the trivia of the week !

From the top of its 23 years, Toni has everything a great ! The true revelation of this ninth season, the singer will be marked by your interpretations are perfect and her captivating voice. Eliminated in the semi-final, the young man had decided to interpret the famous song of the Disenchanted by Mylène Farmer. “This song is the one that defines perfectly the situation in which I find myself. I wanted to get back to basics and sing about what I am,” she said then. Benefit movement that has included the audience and the trainers present on the plateau. Despite an avalanche of praise, the candidate of the equipment of Amel Bent will not be able to proceed to the last step and had to settle for leaving the place Abi, Antoine Rein, Gustine and Tom Ratchet.

If the public preferred to vote for other candidates, the provision of Toni has had the effect of a tsunami on social networks. And to believe in the words of the young man on Twitter (have deleted already), this last would have been contacted by Mylene Farmer in person : “Mylène Farmer I have been entrusted with the” balance the day after your delivery before adding, “How MF has me committed ? I received a small sms from his musical director came to me and said and I quote “she loved your version… thank you this is everything to me. That is what counts. I’m doing well. Everything is going well”. A final recognition and a great honour for the young singer, whose musical career started very strong…

Celine Dion : concerts in France deferred to march 2021 !

It is in full world tour that Celine Dion had been forced to stop due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus. A heart that breaks for the artist in quebec, who had waited several years before the release of his album and start his Courage World Tour. But it doesn’t matter. Highly anticipated by your French fans, where its popularity is no longer to prove, the interpreter For that love me again was also going to Paris in The Defence of the Sand to six outstanding concerts in June and July of 2020. The dates that unfortunately is not taken, but which, according to several sources, it should be moved to 2021.

In fact, according to the Pure Graphics, the computers of the world star have decided to plan new concerts for the 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, and march 27, 2021. A relief for the hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to attend the event and, of course, attend if you decide not to refund the ticket. In regard to his coming, the festival of Old Ploughs, a huge question mark remains. On the side of the organizers, it appears that the latter is struggling hard to bring in the star the next year : “We are doing everything possible to postpone the concert on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Where appropriate, festival-goers can, of course, to keep your ticket (or a refund if you are not able to come).”

Madonna manifesto in London by the movement #BlackLivesMatter

This Saturday, June 6, they were thousands of demonstrators to walk on the streets of London for say stop to racism ! An exceptional event in support of the movement #BlackLivesMatter, which has attracted the attention of many personalities of the cinema and the music. Among these last, Madonna had taken to make the trip. After having spent his confinement in New York, the queen of Pop was in the capital of london, she knew well that she had lived several years with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie – to show for this noble cause. One aspect that is very far from being unnoticed…

Amir returns with The Celebration and discovery of emergency

After the undeniable success of its second installment, as well as the tour that accompanied him, Amir has chosen to leave the centre of attention. After a couple of months spent away from trays or even of the scene, the interpreter of I Tried makes its great return with a song that, after a period of more than uncertain, it is welcome. Immediately, take a look at The Party !