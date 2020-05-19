Celine Dion at its worst : the bad news it’s hard to cash out

Celine Dion did not go very well. According to one of his relatives, she would not have the morale since she would have learned enough bad news about his latest album, Courage.

On November 15Céline Dion has released her first album without René Angélil : Courage. Courage, the superstar, 51 years will also need it ! Indeed, his opus works a lot less well than expected. If it exploded on the charts at its release, it has plummeted to the 111th place after only two weeks. According to the site Data Chartsit is a historic fall for a title which was ranked number one. A sad statement that the mother of René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson has a hard cash. According to the confidences of one of his close friends at the magazine Page Sixthe interpreter of For you to love me still would be the most evil. ” She’s upset. All hell broke loose. The only reason it has sold 100 000 albums of a sudden, it was thanks to this that has made his label. But the second week, it has sold approximately 3,000 “, ensures the latter. He also has an opinion well settled on the result of this commercial failure.

Pepe Munoz at the heart of critical

For many relatives of Celine Dion, this is not doubt : it is his entourage who was badly influenced. ” Without René, nobody knows what they are doing. It is controlled by a person who told him that Rene was an old man and that she should live as if it had the twenty. It is his state of mind “says a source from Page Six. And if there’s a charge, according to him, it is his faithful friend Pepe Munoz. Already a few months ago, several close friends of the star had pointed out in the columns of the famous magazine. They accused him of having isolated and to have ejected a portion of its teams. The rumours, which had replicated the interpreter I’ll go where you go via his page on Instagram. She was then denounced “gossip “ and had apologized to the dancer of 34 years for the rumors that he was being subjected to. Not sure that it has enough morale to defend it this time…