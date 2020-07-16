Celine Dion at the Vieilles Charrues… Turn in their best performances (VIDEOS)

The sadness, the bitterness, the disappointment, the crisis, cry… These are some of the feelings that you have probably faced after the cancellation of the concert of Celine Dion at the Vieilles Charrues. There is No judgment, you understand ! Highly anticipated by the thousands of festival-goers, who had bought the tickets in just a couple of minutes, the singer has already confirmed his visit to the case of breton in the next year. A relief for fans of the singer who always console themselves by looking at six interpretations of the highlights of the diva canadian, chosen by our care. Titles mythical that this last might well interpret the Thursday, July 15, 2021. You will be a part of ?

If it were enough just to love – Stade de France 1999

For you to love me again – AccorHotels Sand, 2017

Ziigy (A boy like no others) – Zenith de Paris, 1995

My Heart Will Go On – Boston (united states) 2008

Another night – AccorHotels Arena 2016

All By Myself – Las Vegas 2016