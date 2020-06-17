Celine Dion be the mother? Tragic family secret, her confidence, she reveals everything

Celine Dion is in the process of trying to adopt a fourth child. These rumors are based on comments made by his biographer, Elisabeth Reynaud, says in an interview. And after one of his biographies, Celine Dion, without a doubt it would be able to adopt a little girl. As this can be this terrible inner wound that is kept forever. A heavy family secret that remains, regardless of what happens, in a corner of the head of the singer. Adopting a child could be put in terms with the trauma of Celine Dion.

Celine Dion wants a new son

It is in the magazine France On Sunday the words of Elisabeth Reynaud have been discovered by fans of Celine Dion. We are happy to know that the diva wanted to see his family grow. Everything that Celine Dion, unfortunately, more than their children with her. In fact, she had to face the death of several members of his family in the last few years. Her husband René in 2016, and his brother Daniel of the same week, were events that mark a life. And a short time later, Celine Dion has seen his mom outside his tower. Therefore, you can do more than rely on their children to cry in their arms. But the sons of Celine Dion grow up fast, and his eldest son, René-Charles, has already 19 years of age. It could, therefore, leave the nest at any time.

Difficult times for the singer

Celine Dion meeting a success, immeasurable, but she has not had an easy life up to now. From his childhood, the diva is converted to have to learn to overcome the obstacles. And the first of them is a deep wound that remains in it from his birth. First in the subconscious, and then full consciousness, it must move in a world in which he refuses his place. In fact, Celine Dion is born in 1968. Below, is the fourteenth and last child of his parents. And he should know that his mother did not want this pregnancy at the start. Celine Dion speaks of it as an injury to know this. Even if your mother carries the pregnancy to term, she always feels the need to make her worthy of being loved. She fights to win his place in your family.

Celine Dion must be your place, since his birth, she feels challenged

Each of the brothers and sisters of Celine Dion playing a musical instrument. She grew up in a house where music is a common thing. And once more, she wants to be out to prove that she deserves her place. Then this is not the music that Celine Dion is going to develop better than that of his brothers, is the voice. His mother offers him a clarinet at the age of four years. But it’s not going to participate in the dream of their parents for all the family to an orchestra. It’s going to be even stronger than this as it will become an extraordinary singer. And trained very young to exploit his talent. When Celine Dion is five years of age, he sang for the wedding of her brother Michel. And two years later, at the age of seven years he sang regularly in their parents restaurant.

The diva starts very early in his career

Celine Dion is not a good student in the class. Simply because it is not frequent, and they prefer to sing. Learn everything there is to know about the singing, writing and composition with the help of his mother and his brother James. Together, they log in for the first time Céline Dion when she was twelve years old. And the following year, in 1981, it is the beginning of the career of Céline Dion. The singer is only thirteen years old and she met the one who became his impresario René Angélil. He decides to mortgage his house to produce the first album of Celine Dion, as he is convinced of its potential. Both no doubt are going to get married and have children, many years later.

Of work that exist in the demonstration of their value

From the age of four years, Celine Dion is focused on his dream. She has never stopped working to achieve it, and to show that your life is worth. She has more than demonstrated, to her entire family, took their place in the world. And even in a place that no one else can claim. Celine Dion is still today a great worker. Despite his international success and long-term since the 1980s, Celine Dion did not find the rest. But according to Elisabeth Reynaud, adopt a girl, could be of greater help in the process of healing of your trauma. It is known that his mother does not want that could become an injury that fades, if she becomes the mother of an orphan child.

The adoption could allow Celine Dion to save an orphan

But adoption is a long and complex process. Celine Dion is likely to be necessary limited to a few countries whose legislation allows single people and of his age to be able to adopt. In fact, the laws are not the same in all countries in connection with the adoption. There are countries that only allow people in a couple to make an adoption application. Others limit the age of applicants to ensure that the child is supported in the long term. However, in view of the determination of Celine Dion, it is not necessary to doubt that she is going to find a way to adopt her little girl if she wants to. She, who fights from an early age, will not drop the arm today. Celine Dion has in its DNA, a courage and a strength that we can only admire.