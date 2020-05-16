Céline Dion : behind The scenes of his coronation to the Eurovision 1988

Celine Dion, a candidate in the selection of switzerland for the Eurovision

In 1987, Celine Dion is already well known in Quebec : it has renewed its look, has signed with CBS (disk label that was to become Sony Music) and has released his album “Incognito”. In France, the success is not yet at the rendezvous for the young woman. It is in this context that Celine Dion presents himself as a candidate for the selection of switzerland for the Eurovision song Contest 1988. The song that has been chosen is “Don’t leave without me”, written by Nella Martinetti (songwriter and singer switzerland) and composed by Atilla Şereftuğ (composer and producer, Turkish-swiss). Céline Dion competed with eight other candidates : the selection takes place on 6 February 1988 at the théâtre de Beausobre in Morges. At the end of the evening, the young singer becomes the representative of Switzerland thanks to the votes of viewers.

The victory of the Swiss and Celine Dion

It’s the 30th of April 1988 that the famous Eurovision song Contest in Dublin, Ireland. Celine Dion passes in ninth position on 21 candidates and delivers an amazing interpretation of “Don’t leave without me,” which immediately appealed to the public ! However, the votes are tight, and the young woman won the contest with only one point ahead of the representative of the United Kingdom, comprising a total of 137 points. It’s Johnny Logan, irish singer and the winner of the competition the previous year, which presented him with the trophy in front of more than 600 million television viewers around the world. Thanks to this victory, Celine Dion helps Switzerland win its second Eurovision song Contest, after the first place of Lys Assia with the title “Refrain” in 1956 !