Celine Dion, Beyoncé and Omar Sy express their anger

Many celebrities have joined the anonymous protest police violence and to pay tribute to George Floyd, an african-american 46-year-old died as a result of an arrest on may 25 in Minneapolis.

Anger is growing in the United States after the death of George Floyda black American 46-year-old died on the 25th of may, which became the new symbol of police brutality and racist. Last week, a viral video on the social networks showed the man, 46-year-old tackled to the ground by three police officers. George Floyd was pleading with the agent that exerted a pressure on his neck : “I can’t breathe. Please – the knee on my neck”. In response, protests have mushroomed in several cities in the United States to protest against the police violence. On the social networks, internet users have expressed their outrage by joining the hashtags #Blacklivesmatter or #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

The american stars mobilized on social networks

The american celebrities have also taken a position. The singer Beyoncé called the mobilization by launching the companion support “We Can’t Breathe” (” We can’t breathe) : “We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired ( … ), Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I am sure that you feel desperate of the racism that exists in America today. We can no longer look the other way “said the interpreter If I were a boy. The petition has already collected over 7 million signatures.

As it is, the canadian singer Celine Dion expressed her excitement on Twitter : “It is difficult to find the words… (Cthis tragedy and injustice to me to break the heart. I can’t even imagine what that currently lives in the family of George Floyd (…) It is no longer enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts”.

In the same way, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Quincy Jones, Katie Holmes or Taylor Swift have expressed their outrage after the death of George Floyd. The singer Rihanna and M. Pokora have joined the initiative of the #Blackoutuesday (“Tuesday unplugged”), a movement of solidarity brought by the major record companies of the united states in protest against the police violence.

Ariana Grande and Omar Sy in the street

Other public figures have gone to express their dissatisfaction in the street, or to the sides of the protesters. The pop artist Ariana Grande, the model Emily Ratajkowski or the singer Halsey took to the streets of Beverly Hills.

On the French side, the actor Omar Sy has shown her support for the protesters in Los Angeles, the city where he resides. “We marched in peace and solidarity, shouting the names of George, Breonna, Ahmaud and many other victims here in the US (…) I shout the name of Adama Traore, who, in France, July 19, 2016, has lost life in the same way that George Floyd(…)”, has released the actor on Instagram.

Newsletter See an example

In Paris, several associations had called for a rally on June 01 in front of the embassy of the United States. According to the Paristhe protesters are made to kneel to denounce the “hate crime“.