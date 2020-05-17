Celine Dion, brittany : these revelations that fun

France has always had a special place in the heart of Céline Dion. Prior to being the queen of Las Vegas, and garner millions of dollars, it was there that she first built her success from its beginnings with Michel Drucker with the song Of love and friendship his fruitful collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman. And if the singer felt like being at home in France because she is a bit in it exactly ? According to the study of a genealogist, the most famous of all Quebec would have roots in brittany.

This Saturday, December 29, the journal The Telegram has highlighted the research of a passionate genealogy breton named Hyacinth Keranrouë, which focused on the ancestors of Celine Dion. In retracing his family tree, he found many French “the most recent date back to the Seventeenth century”. Nothing amazing up here since Quebec was a French colony. But among the ancestors of the singer, the genealogist amateur has identified a Bretona certain Jean Tanguay, baptized in 1662 in Ploudiry in the Finistère and which is then left to settle in Canada. Celine Dion would, therefore, have the blood breton.

“We have little information about Jean Tanguay, but he had 12 children”, explained to the Telegram Hyacinth Keranrouë. Once arrived in Canada, the Breton was married at Quebec Marie Brochu and creates a line that goes down to Thérèse Tanguay, that is none other than the mother of Céline Dion. The singer would also have ancestors from brittany on his father’s side. While Celine Dion has to sing at the famous Festival des Vieilles Charrues in July 2020, the children of the country await their cousin brittany with impatience. Tickets for the festival have sold out in record time. The singer will be at home.

