Celine Dion broke out in the studio during the recording of her album Courage!

Since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, Celine Dion remains in contact with his fans by sharing exclusive content on different social platforms!

The famous quebec diva has unveiled a new video today, in which we can see the full recording session of her album Courage.

In the images captured in the last year, we can see the superstar in the studio while she completes the piece Nobody’s Watching. Always also fashion and glamour, Celine Dion broke out and even a few dance steps at the side of its producers and musicians!

Watch the viral video below :

It is so cool! We love to love!

Remember that Celine Dion has won two prestigious awards Webby Awards this week! This gala underlines the excellence of a person or a group on the Internet during the year. The jury is composed of members of the international Academy of arts and sciences digital. Check out all the details here!

