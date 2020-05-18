Celine Dion celebrates 10 years of “Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert”

Celine Dion and his team offer another beautiful trip back in time.

As we know, Céline Dion and his entourage like” throwback thursdays “and the career of the diva of Charlemagne is so true that it is not difficult to find several beautiful memories to share!

This time, it is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the DVD highlighting the end of the tour Taking Chances which is found in featured for fans of Dion, a tour which marked the great return of the star around the world between 2008 and 2009.

“We are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the concert to DVD Taking Chances : the world tour singing and dancing with the excerpts of the filmed show in Boston! See the full performance of I Drove All Night, The Power of Love and Taking Chances “, can we read about the account Instagram official Celine Dion, which provides the passage a link to three videos of the tour, captured in Boston.

Celine Dion made it all just a tribute to the infirmier(ère)s in the margin of the International day of nurses, expressing its ” deep gratitude to all women and all men and women who keep us safe and healthy.”

Photo credit : Capture Taking Chances DVD, Instagram