Celine Dion celebrates the birthday of her twins with two adorable photos

On the occasion of the birthday of her twins Nelson and Eddy, who had held this Wednesday, October 23, Celine Dion is entering his page Instagram to post an adorable photo of the boys as well as a message.

Children of Celine Dion and her late husband René Angélil have grown well. If the elder of the siblings, René-Charles (18), is very active on Instagram, sharing with fans his passion for poker or hockey, most little, Eddy and Nelson, are not often seen. Wednesday 23 October 2019, while the twins were celebrating their 9th anniversary, the quebec singer has taken advantage of the event to broadcast two surprising photographs of her boys. Photos that have delighted the many fans.

On the first picture, Eddy and Nelson stand side by side and take a proud pose. On the second, they draw happy faces. Celine Dion accompanies this series with a message tender. “Laughter, in duplicate, and two times more love. Good 9th birthday Nelson and Eddy ! I am so proud of my boys… I adore you, Mom xx…”, she wrote.

The superstar of the song is currently representing the United States in the framework of its “Courage World” Tour. It will also occur in Canada until the end of April before travelling to Europe to give about forty concerts. His shows in Paris, including six dates have been laid down in The Defence Arena from 26 June to 4 July 2020, were displayed in full only a few minutes after the start of sales on October 9th.

