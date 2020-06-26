Celine Dion celebrates the Pride of the music

Celine Dion emphasizes LGBT Pride+ offers a choice of a couple of dance songs that she loves.

Thursday on multiple platforms for streaming music, as Spotify and YouTube, playlist, Celine Dion that includes parts of six decades, Respect Aretha Franklin (1967) Rain on Me Lady Gaga and Ariane Grande (2020).

Some of the artists that appear more than once, as Madonna (Vogue, Material Girl), Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Greater Love), The queen (I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love) and George Michael (The faith, Freedom).

Songs in French

The selection of a Celine Dion includes a single song from an artist of quebec : Sexus Plexus Nexus the author-composer-performer Pierre Kwenders. The French-speaking side, the diva of Charlemagne maintains Disenchanted and No offence of Mylène Farmer, So the dance of Stromae, Yes or no Angèle, and I love you, me neither Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin.

On the other hand, there are also Relax, Take It Easy Mika, Sexual Healing Marvin Gaye, They Make Me Feel Janelle Monae, Livin’ La Vide Loca Ricky Martin, Come of Bananarama, Sissy That Walk of RuPaul, Good as Hell of Lizzo and Dancing On My Own Robyn.

The team of Celine Dion has also sprinkled this selection of a few songs from the artist of 52 years, as Flying On My Own, I Am Alive, Lying, It’s all Coming back To Me Now and Ziggy (A child is not like the others).

This is not the first time that Celine Dion openly supports the LGBTQ+. In 2016, highlighted the 10th anniversary of the Montreal Pride in a video on Facebook. “Be strong, be proud, be united, and the most important thing is to celebrate and have fun !” was released.