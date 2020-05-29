Celine Dion celebrates Valentine’s day with a new look completely crazy

Celine Dion a new time to talk about it. The one who enchants the whole world by his voice is also a fashionista warned. With his last look, she decided to pay homage to love !

Celine Dion has known many difficult moments in recent years. Indeed, the singer, the 51-year-old widow from 2016, date on which Rene Angelil is deceased, also lost his mother, Teresa, recently. Known for her strength of character, one who sings love always does not lower the arm so far and has shared this Monday, February 10, a look full of tenderness and hugs for the week of Valentine’s day.

Love to survive

Celine Dion has posted a new picture of her on his account Instagram. If we still had doubts on its new status icon fashionthey flew in. Wearing a top and a black skirt under a long coat pink oversize and boots, the singer, a type of lovemaking accessory with a handbag in the shape of a heart pink and glasses shades… pink ! To achieve this result, glamour, she has mixed several creators : Maison Martin Margiela, Jacquemus and Stella McCartney. ” Beautiful outfit to start a great week ! “she wrote below the picture. And his fans are won over :” Superb outfit Celine Dion I love “, ” You’re always so radiant and beautiful “, ” This look and that bag are beautiful “. This photo, which celebrates the Valentine’s day revives the question of the sentimental life of the star. Because since the death of her husband, the singer does not seem to have found the shoe that fits. However, the information puts the chip in the ear : Celine has not scheduled a concert on the evening of Valentine’s day. Is it a coincidence ? Or this look could it be the announcement of good news ? We hope for the famous interpreter of My Heart Will Go On that love is not far away !