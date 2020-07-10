Celine Dion chooses to los Angeles to celebrate the LGBT Pride+ music

Other songs in French

To accompany the Angele Celine Dion has selected the other essential, French-speaking, “So we dance” from Stromae, “Disappointed” and “non-violation” of Mylene Farmer and “Je t’aime moi non plus” by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin. Side tubes international “Relax, Take It Easy” from Mika, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” of Ricky Martin or even “Sexual healing” of Marvin Gaye have found their place in the heart of the diva.

Celine Dion has committed to the cause of LGBT+

Artist with a big heart and commitment, Celine Dion has continued to express support for LGBT+ in the course of his career. As he once more refers to the Journal de Montreal, in the year 2016, she sent a message of support on the occasion of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Pride of Montreal. “Be strong, be proud, be united, and the most important thing is to celebrate and have fun !”said the singer.