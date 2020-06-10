Celine Dion : concerts in France deferred to march 2021 !

It is in full world tour that Celine Dion had been forced to stop due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus. A heart-breaking for the artist in quebec who had waited several years before revealing their album and begin his Courage World Tour. But it doesn’t matter. Highly anticipated by his French fans, where his popularity is no longer in doubt, the interpreter of For you to love me still was also going to Paris in The Defence Arena for six outstanding concerts in June and July 2020. Dates that it will unfortunately not take, but which, according to several sources, should be moved to 2021.

In fact, according to Pure Charts the teams of the world star have decided to plan new concerts for the 19, 20, 23, 24, 26 and 27 march 2021. A relief for the hundreds of thousands of fans were expected to attend the event and will of course attend if they decide not to refund the ticket. As to his coming, the festival of Old Ploughs, a huge question mark remains. On the side of the organizers, it would seem that the latter is struggling hard to bring in the star the next year : “We are doing everything possible to postpone the concert at the Thursday, July 15, 2021. Where appropriate, festival-goers can, of course, to keep their ticket (or a refund if they can’t come).”

Confined to the sides of his children and some members of his closest entourage, Céline Dion had taken advantage of the containment to give of his time to fighting the coronavirus. We especially remember his magnificent performance alongside Lady Gaga and Andrea Bocelli. A magical moment to relive in the video (see above).