Celine Dion confirms the tragic rumors about her son René-Charles

Celine Dion: a single Mother is not an easy task. Especially when you are a mom of boys. In fact, there comes the day where it is necessary to talk to them about sex and this is not obvious for Celine Dion, who doesn’t hide it. For a mother, her children will always be the baby she has carried for nine months. Difficult for Celine Dion not to be able to count on René, who has left us the result of his cancer, that he speaks of that between men.

Celine Dion, a great singer, artist and a mother

Céline and René were married in 1994. A wedding as fabulous as in a dream all the young girls aspiring to the dream of princess. Celine Dion takes a break in his career after the year 2000. She warns her fans over a year in advance. The singer wants to take the time to make children with her husband. The lovers share such a desire but so that the break of Céline Dion begins, they learn the illness of René.

Diagnosed with a cancer which he carried away in 2016. The announcement of this new by the doctors, René and Céline are going to fight like lions to not let them win the disease. On the contrary, they celebrate their love for strength. As well, they married a second time January 5, 2000. It is almost just a year later, that is born Rene-Charles, the first child of the couple. They will then have the twins in 2010, Eddy and Nelson.

The death of René forced Celine Dion has to be a single mother

If you have the kicker of math, you will have already calculated the age of the children of Céline Dion. His eldest son is 20 years old, and twins of 10 years. She raises alone his children since the death of her husband. The children were then 16 years old and 6 years old. A dramatic situation of losing his father so young.

René was going to have 74 years of age, he would have wanted to see her children grow up. Celine continues to educate her son as she and her husband had decided. Yet at the age of puberty, a mother would prefer to explain the things of the love to his daughter and let the father speak to the son. This is what Celine Dion says to the magazine It she was on the cover, two years ago.

We hope that she still took the time to talk to him about all this before the age of 18 but obviously not. In any case, she never closed the door to the discussion and presenting this topic as a taboo.

The discussions around sexuality in the education of children

Celine Dion says so in the magazine Itthat his wish was that he come talk to him-even if he had questions. René-Charles has so heard his mother say to him, that important issues were there in love and in life. She added that she understood that the young man would have preferred to ask his father, so she also clarified that she would be there for that. Celine Dion does not hide the journalists that this kind of discussion can be embarrassing.

The parent voice is essential to the education of children, in all areas

As a mother, or father, you need to put aside that embarrassment to deal with his children these essential questions. The things of love are not dirty or degrading, they are a part of life. Parents have this role imperative to prepare their children and answer their questions. Sex education is essential because children can learn elsewhere and in the wrong way.

With the wonderful tool that is the internet, teenagers can ask the questions they want and find a lot of response. Without the listening and speaking of parents, how can they sort through all this information ? Not to talk about sexuality with their children is taking the risk that they think that the films to be pornographic to be in the history books. This image is deliberately exaggerated, but it is not if false.

Prevention is better than cure

Celine Dion has done very well to make accessible this topic of discussion to his son. Know that he can come talk to him about everything when he want or need is imperative to release the word. This is reassuring and has certainly allowed the teen that was to avoid disappointments.

So much for physical health and for the moral well-being, talk openly about sexuality, parents know that their children will not do anything to put themselves in danger and children to know that they are not doing anything wrong. The sexual impulses and the desire is natural in both men and women. Make it a taboo can give rise to the idea among young people that they violate a rule just by feeling emotions that they cannot control yet.