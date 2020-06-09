Celine Dion confirms what we had feared all about his meteoric weight loss !

Céline Dion is undoubtedly one of the greatest singers that the music industry has ever known.
That you appreciate or not the registry in which it operates, is the greatness and the splendor of his voice may not be called into question. Thirty-nine-year career, thirty-seven albums released since then, including about 300 million sold, 15 rounds, more than 1000 performances at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and we pass others. More than the pride of Quebec and of francophone music, Celine Dion, knew how to impose itself as an undisputed queen in her domain, through the whole world.
In spite of his multiple talents (and not only in the song as you will see), the singer, but 51-year-old also begins, however, to strongly worry about its fans (tens of millions across the globe). If since the death of her husband, René Angélil (2016), his brother in the same week and his mother by 2020, the singer seemed to take the blow as well as they could, many questions arise today concerning his state of health. The recent leanness, quasi-skeletal system of the artist gives way to a strong concern on the social networks. If Celine Dion ned block any health problem, some truths cannot remain hidden indefinitely and the revelations explode! Discover without further delay all that you didn’t know about the history and fate of this incredible artist, as well as the reasons for the thrust to hide her illness in the eyes of all!