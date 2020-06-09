Celine Dion confirms what we had feared all about his meteoric weight loss !

Written by leral.net Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:27 | | 0 comment(s)|

Céline Dion is undoubtedly one of the greatest singers that the music industry has ever known.

That you appreciate or not the registry in which it operates, is the greatness and the splendor of his voice may not be called into question. Thirty-nine-year career, thirty-seven albums released since then, including about 300 million sold, 15 rounds, more than 1000 performances at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and we pass others. More than the pride of Quebec and of francophone music, Celine Dion, knew how to impose itself as an undisputed queen in her domain, through the whole world.