Celine Dion dare a trouser suit to the original color : you like it ? : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Always there where it is not expected ! To each of his appearances, Celine Dion offers a lesson style which blends originality, trend and haute couture. Like a butterfly released from its chrysalis, the diva of 52-year-old is more fulfilling than ever. It has to do is take a look at her incredible wardrobe to realize it. The faithful friend of Pepe Munos collect it-parts of the time with a hint of extravagance. And yes, otherwise it would be more our Celine… From then on, the quebec singer is able to spend the whole streetwear neon skirt XXL adorned with flowers.

If no trend seems to escape him, it is the same for the colors to adopt throughout the season. In recent times, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy could see the life in pink. In effect, she swore to the very flashy pink fuchsia. Whether on a long coat right, a jog and even a pants flare mixed with a pleated skirt, the pink shocking was present on all of her outfits.

After having declined this color in all its glory, Celine Dion has set his sights on another trend of the moment. Saturday, April 18, the diva has participated in the benefit concert One World Together At Homedesigned to pay tribute to the caregivers on the front line against the coronavirus, and collect funds to support them. During this show the world 127.9 million of dollars have been collected. And to interpret The Prayer, in the company of Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and the pianist Lang Lang, the showgirl has opted for an all pastel blue, a shade tart that you see everywhere !

Celine Dion adopts the trend pastels !

Forget the extravagance, the feathers and the glitter ! For the concert new, Celine Dion has been sober and elegant while being at the cutting edge of the latest trends. If the crazy Lady Gaga has opted for the simplicity of a total black look, it is quite another for the interpreter of For you to love me still.

For all the singing from his huge villa, Celine Dion has swapped his jogging neon for a more sophisticated sky blue color. A pastel color is very in vogue at the moment that has been adopted by donning a blazer in the collar lapel rounded. And a pattern may hide another. Below this essential of the wardrobe, Celine Dion has slipped a shirt-like collar Ascota detail in the neo-bourgeois in which all the fashionistas are craving this season.

A look without the fashion faux pas that, in addition to its performance, has not been slow to react to its community through the four corners of the world : “Bellissima”, “Beautiful”, “You are perfect”. The release during the containment is definitely not part of the daily life of Celine Dion.

AGENCE / BESTIMAGE

To read also :

⋙ Celine Dion pulls out the rabbit ears and the plaid dress for a look Easter explosive !

⋙ Celine Dion unrecognizable : she reveals her looks from 30 years ago !

⋙ Photos – Celine Dion always wackiest : it connects looks totally crazy in New York !