Celine Dion : discover what it becomes in his mansion in quebec

Celine Dion fans are gearing up : the festival des Vieilles Charrues, has put on sale a pair of tickets to the concert of the singer from quebec July 15, 2021. This Wednesday, the 24th of June, internet users should be connected to the 10 hours of battery life to get the precious sesame. The speed and the luck will have to be of the qualities needed. In fact, in the opening of the sale last fall, the 55,000 tickets were sold in less than 10 minutes. To be a true record. Then, this Wednesday, there will be the opportunity of Celine Dion to put to play this title ?

In addition to this unmissable event, the news of Céline Dion in the next few months may be charged. While the diva of 52 years of age, he lost in January their dearly beloved mother Teresa, the his former mansion on the island of Gagnon, near Laval, in Quebecmust be transformed into a huge tourist complex. This is what that reveals The Journal de Montréal on the occasion of his interview with Francois Duplantie, the sponsor, the originator of the project. “We want to create here a center of international resort“announces the professional with our colleagues in quebec. On the island of almost eight hectares, the company of M. Duplantie plans for build 660 condominiums in buildings of two to six floors, but also a five-star hotel with 35 rooms, a spa, and two restaurants.

The house of her mother, Teresa, about to be shaved

In the framework of this project, the luxury residence of Teresa Dionlocated in the district of Sainte-Rose, should be razed to become a complex of 495 apartmentswith a three-star hotel, with 120 rooms, a retirement home, another residence for the characters older, but also a show room. To remember, the real estate company, Olymbec bought the island of Gagnon and the manor house of Celine Dion by ten million canadian dollars in 2016. The star, who had sold his property four years earlier, said the original $ 30 million.

