Celine Dion “disrupted” by a tough new…

Six years after Loved Me Back to LifeCeline Dion published (finally) her new English album entitled Courage on 15 November last year. A come-back that began triumphantly, as the singer was ranked number 1 in sales in the United States. Unfortunately, the disc has since plummeted.

Contrasting results

While the institute Nielsen Music announced that Courage had elapsed in the first week 113 000 copies in cash to purchase physical, digital, and listening streaming – signing the first position for the fifth time in his career Billboard 200 albums – the disc has since landed at the 111th position ! “She is distraught. All hell broke loose. The only reason why it sold over 100 000 copies, it is because the label had put the package [onediskwasofferedtothespectatorsbuyingaticketforhertour[undisqueétaitoffertauxspectateursachetantunbilletdesatournéeCourage World Tour, Editor’s NOTE] but it has sold about 3000 copies in the second week“revealed a source close to Page Six.

According to the site Chart Datathe singer, 51-year-old realizes the largest drop for a drive that started first sales. While Christmas is line of sight and that it pursues the representations in north-american his last tour, there is no doubt that it will regain a few places in the ranking. The disc of Celine Dion is supported by four titles : Flying on My Own, Courage, Imperfections and Lying Down. Also, if the disk has fallen in the United States, it keeps well in the rest of the world. The Journal de Montréal announces that she is 1st in Quebec and 2nd in Canada, while stressing that she is also 7th in France. In our neighbors the English, after having been in 2nd place, it is past the 13th.

A success on the stage that does not disappoint

Though clearly bruised by this fall on american soil, even though it had multiplied his appearances on promo, Celine Dion, however, can rejoice to see that people are moving again in droves to see her on stage ; his long residence in Las Vegas was already a great indicator of popularity. Thus, Billboard stresses that the ten-nine-shows north-americans reported $ 33.2 million.

In Europe, the tickets also are gone. His parisian concerts have been complete in an hour, the date, the Vieilles Charrues in nine minutes, his visit to Malta was arranged to find a place, finally, larger than expected and show expected in Switzerland at the Paleo Festival has blown up the box office with 30 000 seats sold in twenty-two minutes ! The star can also occur in countries previously unreleased to it as Israel and the Lebanon.