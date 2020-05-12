Celine Dion : dress was low-cut and small knots, this outfit that suits him perfectly (watch the video) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

What’s come-back smash ! Confined to Las Vegas, Celine Dion has returned to the micro to participate in a good cause in favour of different associations involved against the struggle of the Covid-19. The interpreter of” For you to love me again” known for her looks goofy, has responded to the appeal launched by SOS violence conjugal.

Helmet screwed on the ears, it is recorded between the 4 walls of his residence in california to sing alongside many other quebec artists (including Lara Fabian herself), a song that was aired Sunday, may 10, on the occasion of an issue very special ” what A luck that we got “.

Celine Dion beautiful in a summer dress low-cut

With this rare appearance in full containment, Celine Dion has warmed the hearts of his fans by revealing in a dress of the season ultra-in spring. This time, no tutu glitter to it, no total look flashy pink. Even less leg hairy ! It is in a printed dress purple with strapless frilly it is tied by a white ribbon and the shoulders by a top bun simple as the diva appeared on the québec screens more appealing and natural than ever.

With this new video as soon relayed on social networks, Celine Dion is a hit among its followers, delighted to find her, and his voice is recognizable among a thousand ! ” Stunning woman, amazing singer “,” You are beautiful inside and out “. Diva day, diva always !

