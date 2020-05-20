Celine Dion-happy, sharing (finally) a very good news !

This was to be a banner year for Céline Dion, but 2020 will ultimately have been disappointing. The singer has been forced to put it on pause on his world tour Courage World Tour – upside down early due to illness – due to the coronavirus. His record Courage did not work as well as expected and it has fuelled the wrath of his fans by “participating” in a show of charity in canada. Then, when a good new grave, this will inevitably be the balm to the heart of the star.

On his Twitter account, Céline Dion has shared his joy with his thousands of fans to the announcement, Tuesday, may 19, 2020, for the obtaining of two People’s Voice Webby Awards during the 24th edition of the event. Prizes that reward “the best on the internet” in various categories : podcasts, sites, videos… The quebec diva 52-year-old has been rewarded for its strategy on Instagram, and Spotify around the revelation of the tracklist of its disc Courage (published in November 2019, and sold a little over 600,000 copies in the world), as well as for his video on social media entitled It’s All Coming Back to Instagram Now (published in December 2019 in the framework of a partnership mode). Prices that delight the diva, even if they are obviously less prestigious than those received in the course of his career : six Grammy Awards, three Victories of the Music, seven American Music Awards, eight Billboard Awards, or ten-nine Juno Awards…

Celine Dion is currently confined to her home in Las Vegas with his three sons, René-Charles (19 years old) and twins Nelson and Eddy (9 years). “I hope that you all take good care of you during these extremely challenging times. I’m at home with my family and we take the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, those who are sick and all those who are affected by this dramatic situation. I wish you strength and courage and I hope that positive news will bring our lives to normal very soon“she said last march.