Celine Dion has revealed the dates of the concerts of their tour from march to July

To take measures against the coronavirus, Céline Dion had been forced to stop in their world tour in march 2020. It was, therefore, returned to his home in Las Vegas, where it has been reunited with his family.

As for many projects, coronavirus forces, the world tour of Celine Dion had been postponed for an indefinite period of time.

If months after fans of the star still had no news about the resumption of the activities, the announcement is finally released, and an approximate date it has been announced.

SECURITY

For the containment, Celine was back with his family to Las Vegas, where he has built a large villa, for herself and her children. The singer has found herself with René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, from the age of 9 years.

Although he has participated in various initiatives in the fight against the Covid-19 during this period, the singer was especially careful to take the best precautions, in order not to be exposed to the tare weight.

To bring a bit more to their audience, has secured send messages to your fansto ask them to keep well, in this difficult period :

“I hope that one goes up on stage this year, but there is nothing more important than the health and safety of all”.

SHE WILL BE BACK SOON

If it is consumed as part of the stage and of his audience, it is mainly because she had to stop in his world tour, right in the middle.

However, a few months after, the date of the seizure of power has finally been revealed. According to the press, the latest you can start Paris next spring.

In other countries such as the Uk, the delivery of the singer is scheduled for the 11th of April 27, 2021.

The fans who were excited by the announcement of the star, expect these dates forward.

Céline had been tested in a Covid-19. It was at that moment that she had been forced to repporter their concerts. Rediscover this period iscrossed by the singer.