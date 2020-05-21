Celine Dion has unveiled three songs from his new album “Courage”

At 51 years of age, the canadian singer Céline Dion gives a new turn to his career with an international tour and a new album in English, named “Courage” and available on November 15th. And to mark the occasion, the international star has released three clips !

The song “Courage” is the first in English since the death of René Angélil, her late husband and manager. “‘Courage’ is the word that sums up best how I feel. Over the past three years, it has been difficult to talk to children, raise them, the loss of my husband, ‘is what I’m going to sing again ?’ (…), so things have happened, but at the same time I feel that it is I who am at the controls of my life”, said Celine Dion, the smile, the public television station CBC in April.

If only sixty dates in North America have so far been revealed, “‘Courage’ is a massive tour,” assured his record company.

After nine dates in Quebec city and Montreal, the singer to nearly 250 million albums sold happen then to the four corners of North America until April 2020, and then on other continents.