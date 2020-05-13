Celine Dion : Her costume unlikely to celebrate Easter with his son

The egg hunt took place as well as evil, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Garden or not, the chocolates are nestled in the corners of the most unlikely treat for big and small, the greedy, and put a little balm in the heart of the confined. At Celine Dion, it was the same story. Fortunately, the singer has always the knack of making the smile of all those who surround him. A gift, no doubt. This is why, in this Easter a little special, she has shared a photograph in which she is disguised… into a rabbit !

In plaid dress and sandals, ears, rodent hopping perched on his head, Celine Dion has grabbed her more beautiful basket to rummage around the lawn in search of sweets. With it, a chick in a cardboard mentions the arrival of spring. “While we spend this Easter Sunday at home, now more than ever, I wish you and your loved ones health, written the fun Canadian. Take care of each other.“For months, the artist goes looks most improbable, playing with materials, radiant trends, giving the pieces the more crazy the taste of the day. This time, one thing is for sure : it was a costume.