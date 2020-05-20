Celine Dion, her new confidence about René Angélil

On the occasion of the release of his new album “Courage”, Celine Dion gave an interview to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, published on Tuesday 19 November 2019. The singer confided on its revival since the death of her husband René Angélil.

Released since the November 15, 2019, the new album “Courage” of Celine Dion talks about his sadness but also his renewed vitality since the death of her husband, the father of her children and mentor, René Angélil, in January 2016. In an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”published Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the singer looks back on what lies behind his new album, and on the disappearance of the former agent.

“This is my first English album since the departure of Rene, started the star, the 51-year-old. I say to myself “Oh I hope he likes the album”. No. I think he likes because he is still a part of me.” The memory of René Angélil, who died of throat cancer two days before her 74-year-old, always seems to be present in the life of the Canadian.

However, Celine Dion is said to be ready to move on to something else : “I’m starting a new chapter, I feel I have a new life, a new career. I would never have believed it possible”. The mother of René-Charles (18), and twins Eddy and Nelson (9 years old), continued by explaining that, “René will never go away” : “it’s a part of me, he is with me always, all the time, and I see it through my children. But I can’t hang on to René. Now it is my turn to raise my children as best I can and find my own strength. And, frankly, I didn’t think I was so strong.”

Convey the notion of courage to her three boys

The legendary performer of “My Heart Will Go On” has now for the purpose of: “to show (his) children that they have the courage, as their father and mother”, which is not without recalling the title of his new album… For Celine Dion, “”Courage,” represents the tragedies and difficult moments that everyone lives. (…) And “”Courage” it is the drama that me, my children and my family have lived in the departure of René”, she continued.

And courage, it will take her and her three boys, while their father was still alive : “it was difficult to see from my husband, and it was even more difficult to see him suffer. For me and my children. I don’t want anybody to think that René was fenced Céline : I was, I am and I will always be his favorite singer. Without the pretention. But know he is no longer suffering, as I seem to have grown”, she confessed, relieved.

“I feel younger”

The star of the voice so powerful is said today, “able to fly with its own wings”, as she sings in “Flying on My Own”, a song from the album : “I discover myself, I feel younger, I allow myself to do things, I want to explore”, she explained.

A new joy of living that is reflected not only by the success of her world tour, “Courage of the World” Tour (of which 240,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour and a half in France for its six gigs in paris), but also by its presence without flaws on social networks and held at the peak of the mode when its official release. Celine Dion is also an ambassador of L’oréal products, giving its name to a perfume. To complete this beautiful vitality, the singer will be the subject of a biopic with Valérie Lemercier, titled “Aline God”, which will be released in a year.

