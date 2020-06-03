Celine Dion : her outfits the most foolish of 2019

This year, Celine Dion has confirmed his entry into the world of fashion. With outfits more extravagant than the others, it never goes unnoticed. Aficionado of fashion and, close to the grands couturiers, super star 51-year-old created a buzz during his appearances on the front rows of fashion shows. Figure mode, it holds a place of choice alongside some of the greatest like Anna Wintour. More than a singer, she is now a priestess of the mode. Between sparkly dresses, coats XXL, or a combination of electric blue, the performer of “For you to love me again” has not stopped us with a full view of 2019.

Back on her looks the more fools that have marked the year.