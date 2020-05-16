Celine Dion : her son Rene-Charles in a couple with an older woman, she gives her opinion

Céline Dion is a mom filled. An international star, a music icon, who raises alone her children for four years now. If she could speak of its young shoots, Nelson and Eddy, aged 9 years, for hours and hours, Celine Dion remains a close friend of his eldest son René-Charles. The young man, who will celebrate on January 25, his 19-year-old, seems to be discovering the first emotions of the sentimental life. In fact, he is in a relationship with a young woman a little more his age, she was 20. Celine Dion is obviously aware of this budding romance and has given the green light : “It is wonderful because she is a bit older. It was 20 years ago and we all know that women are definitely more mature than men”; she rejoiced in an interview with the magazine OK.

The one who has made a come-back thunderous with his album “Courage” describes much appreciate the behavior of the young woman who tries to earn his place within the family : “It is a good person. For Halloween, she brought pumpkins with her, but René-Charles did not want to dig. Then she proposed to do with his brothers, to show him that it was important for her to spend time with them.” No clue, for the moment, on the identity of the girlfriend of René-Charles.

Celine Dion must be relieved that the love life of his eldest son goes well. A few months earlier, in our columns, she explained the difficulty to address the subjects of sexuality, René-Charles : “This is a good person. For Halloween, she brought pumpkins with her, but René-Charles did not want to dig. Then she proposed to do with his brothers, to show him that it was important for her to spend time with them.”