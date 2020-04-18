Celine Dion : his message was very moving

Confined to Las Vegas, the singer has posted a video very moving on its social networks to warn his fans and to thank all the people mobilised, and despite the context…

It is in all simplicity, in his kitchen, that Celine Dion wished to take the floor. Through his video, published on its networks, the singer was keen to rebooster his fans :

“We are now living in times incredibly difficult and I hope that you do your best to stay healthy and as positive as possible. Most of us follow the instruction to stay at home”.

“We will be eternally grateful”

It address a particular thought to those she calls her “hero” :

“But there are many heroes out on the pitch, who will go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us. These people have families and loved ones for whom they care, but they will still be at work, to serve, to save us. I think the health professionals, workers, social, providers of essential services such as grocery stores, the deliverymen. We salute your courage (…) We will be forever grateful”.

Finally, she decides to conclude by warning all persons that the following :

“If you must go outside, make sure you adhere to the rules of social distancing. Take care of each other. And I am certain that together we will succeed. Be careful”.

One will find the singer this Saturday, April 18 during the “One World : Together at home”, a global event to support the health workers and the WHO, alongside Billie Eilish, Angela, Camilla Cabelo, Paul McCartney, Christine and the Queens etc…