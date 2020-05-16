Celine Dion, his mother will take him to more hand

Thérèse was “manufactured” Celine Dion, who, until the end, needed it. A 92 years, the head of the clan died in the midst of his own.

For his first day of mourning, she chose the red. Glittering. On tour for the past four months, Celine Dion knows music… She resumes her key titles including ” I’m Alive “. I am alive… and, As usual, she raises the fist and thanked his audience. But, this time, the applause stretch. The emotion that takes hold of the room and the musicians crash a discreet tear. Then Céline tells in a few words : “You had to learn the news about my mom… I have to say that, tonight, my legs are trembling “, and then it resumes the measurement.

Also read:The emotion of Celine Dion on stage, a few hours after the death of his mother

The day before, more than 2 500 kilometres, on the outskirts of Montreal, the singer was reunited with his brothers and sisters around the bed of Therese, 92 years of age. “It is time to say bye to him “, had warned the nurses. The siblings watched in the privacy of the home in Sainte-Rose. Where they liked to meet, where the star had its place, on an equal basis with others. The opportunity to reminisce about happy memories, but mostly doing what their mother has always taught : singing together. “I was giving them a wooden spoon, I sat on the last step of the stairs with old pots and they typed it in to listen to the sounds. Fantastic ! ” was telling Therese. A few notes of music and then all of Quebec called “Maman Dion” is gone.

Also read:Celine Dion : how she raised her three sons

She had a funny life, Thérèse, born march 20, 1927, in the midst of the economic crisis in the land remote of Quebec, in the Gaspé peninsula. The family is modest. As a teenager, Thérèse also plays the violin, and falls in love with Adhémar, passionate accordion. They married a few years later. She raises alone their children, while Adhémar share earn his living in lumber camps. After four births, Thérèse prays to stop there. Too much hard work, cooking and laundry. But soon a bunch of kids will follow. Installed in a small housing to Charlemagne, the family pushes the walls. Has 41 years old, Thérèse becomes pregnant at a fourteenth time. It depresses, but resigns himself. She will keep this child and found her first name thanks to the song of Hugues Aufray, ” Celine “. The family vivote. Regardless, the daily life is punctuated by large gatherings and dances in the family lounge with Theresa in a conductor. “The dish was the occasion of the launch of the choirs, it lasted an hour, but it seemed to be five minutes,” says Denise, the eldest, in a documentary dedicated to his mother. “Each time we try a new instrument, our mother encouraged us to persevere, convinced of our potential,” says Jacques, a son, became a musician.

Teresa will devote herself fully to the success of the small last

Celine is growing, but is not really a child blossomed. At school, she feels mocked, his clothes, his physique, everything the complex. The family bar, opened by Adhémar, becomes his refuge, his first scene, especially. “People came in our café on Saturday night to see to sing ! Then I said to myself : “She has talent, I’ll help him.” It is I who have written his songs of child, and I said to my son James : “You’re going to me to put music on it.”” Theresa is direct, without frills. She loves show business and has a clear idea of its mode of employment. She wrote the first title of Céline, ” It was only a dream “. The cassette is finished, she knows that it is necessary to find an agent. Then, Thérèse returns the album to that who then is the head of sales in Québec, Ginette Reno. It reads the name of the manager : René Angélil, found his address, and convinces him.

The first successes were not long. Teresa will devote herself fully to the success of the small last. “Celine told me that, during her first scenes, she had a pink dress but the red shoes. His mother had then repainted in pink. But with each step, the painting was “, remembers Julie Snyder, host and producer, close family of Dion. Thérèse goes with him everywhere Céline, up to Tokyo, where mother and daughter discover the hotel way of life, even if, every morning, they re-make their beds. They are surprised, especially of the culinary habits of strange Japanese. Among other things, this paste green called wasabi that they take for the mashed peas : as strong as a spice in reality. In Paris, they wander on the Champs-Elysées, allow themselves to be shot. Celine, clinging to the arms of his mother, meeting those who make it great.

Celine, upset, announcing to his audience, Friday, January 17, in Miami, that his mother died in the night from Thursday to Friday, in Montreal. © INSTARimages/ABACA, Capital Pictures/News Pictures

When her relationship with René is changing, Theresa frowns. “At the beginning, it was not applauded ! He had already been married twice, she didn’t want her daughter to be the number three “, said Julie Snyder. He had to convince. Something made in 1994, the couple married. René Angélil is not him and will never rigor, but he called it “mrs. Dion” and the vouvoie, respectfully. The couple spoils the whole family. Teresa, she, picks up bags and jewellery which she does not know what to do. Miami, Céline moved into a house adjoining, with private apartments and a basement filled with the necessary sewing and knitting. Never far away, whom she always called ” Moman “.

“Nobody knows the mother of Beyoncé. But everyone knows that Céline “, said Julie Snyder

Theresa is without a doubt the head of a large family of 32 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. It is not the only one to share in the life of Céline. There is the sister, the elder daughter, Denise, the closer to Thérèse, who attends each day the singer ; Linda, who takes care of her son while she does her live shows ; Claudette, who is in charge of the family foundation, etc., This is how Teresa imagined his family, clan and kingdom. The Quebecers make it a mother and role model. It became a brand and successfully marketing Blocks from Maman Dion, cooked dishes and traditional recipes for pies of meat, among others. It seeks to commercials, tv shows.

“Nobody knows the mother of Beyoncé. But everyone knows that Céline “, said Julie Snyder. The producer proposes to him to become a moderator, at 71 years of age, a cooking show similar to that of Maïté in France. Thérèse takes him by the arm, playful : “I’ve always dreamed of it “, and throws himself into the adventure for three seasons. It continues to follow the tours of his daughter. “Years pass, but it still has the same look, that of a mother in amazement to the recital of her child,” says Stéphane Laporte, director of the documentary ‘ Celine: through the eyes of the world “. Thérèse takes place in private jets, to travel across the planet and when she says that his children are missing, René makes them all come. A simple family reunion of the most loved ones consists of 80 people around a table. Non-standard.

During the illness of René, Thérèse remains that on which one relies

During the illness of René, she remains the one on which it is based. In 2016, for the funeral, she takes the arm of his little son René-Charles, wipes the tears of her daughter. But it does not resume its place as a manager. Céline has become his own ” boss “, as she likes to say. In June 2019, at recent shows in Las Vegas, Teresa did not come to applaud his daughter. She was already suffering health problems. This summer, Celine has spent a lot of time at home, in Quebec, and then embarked on his new tour, ” Courage “. She knew what needed to happen. Then, this Friday, in Miami, during that it provides two hours of show, the portrait of Thérèse Dion appears on the giant screens. This is the time of the last song, ” Somewhere over the Rainbow “, the standard of Judy Garland, who arracherait of tears to a stone statue. And then the lights go out. Celine left the stage without encore. No one would applaud his tears.

Find the family album of Thérèse and Céline Dion in the number 3690 of Paris Match.